Iowa DNR Officers respond to overturned watercraft on Lake Manawa

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and the Council Bluffs Fire Department were called to the scene of a watercraft that overturned on Lake Manawa on Sunday.

According to officials, there were multiple people on the watercraft when it overturned, including a six-year-old boy.

The individuals that were on the watercraft tried to turn it upright and get back on board but were unsuccessful.

The Iowa DNR reported that all of the people that were on the watercraft were wearing life jackets at the time of the incident.

Strong winds and boat wakes created large waves, making it difficult for the child to stay above water.

A DNR Conservation Officer, two DNR Water Patrol Officers, and a DNR Park Ranger were able to rescue two individuals, including the six-year-old child.

First responders at the scene assessed the child and released him at the scene.

According to officials, the child gave the DNR Conservation Officer a big hug and told him that police officers were his favorite.

