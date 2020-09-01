Iowa DNR launches Iowa Deer Exchange

FILE – In this Nov. 17, 2015, file photo, deer forage after a night of fresh snowfall, in Boulder, Colo. Deer have it rough during the winter, when much of their food is covered by snow and the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife says people can make it worse by disturbing the animals, forcing them to use energy they must conserve until spring. Feeding deer is also a bad idea, since the animal’s digestion adapts to the winter season and they can suffer from the wrong type of food. (AP Photo/Brennan Linsley, file)

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – A brand new online database can help Iowa deer hunters provide venison to other Iowans.

According to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR), hunters can enter their information to the database, including their location. Recipients choose the condition they want the meat when they register, boned out, whole (field dressed), quartered, frozen, jerky, sausage, or any and in what amount.

They also set the length of time their offer is open and may opt-out at any time by contacting the Iowa DNR.

Once connected, the parties work out the details of the transfer. Donors are responsible for reporting the harvest and encouraged to properly care for the deer from the field to the recipient. It is illegal to sell venison in Iowa.

“We’re excited about this new opportunity to connect Iowans with this resource – both hunters and the venison recipients,” said Todd Bishop, chief of the Iowa DNR’s Wildlife Bureau. “It allows hunters who want to keep hunting a way to provide high quality, lean protein directly to those who want it.”

To learn more about the new program, and get more information on the upcoming deer season, you can visit www.iowadnr.gov/deerhunting.

Latest Stories