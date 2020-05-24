Iowa DNR investigating Coralville hiker’s death

MOUNT VERNON, Iowa (AP/KCAU) — Iowa authorities are investigating the death of a hiker at Palisades-Kepler State Park in Mount Vernon.

According to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR), at around 3:45 p.m. on Friday, they were notified of a person who had fallen on a trail at Palisades-Kepler State Park and had lacerations to his head.

Officials said a group of four hikers came upon Brian Jungen, 32, of Coralville, along Cedar Cliff Trail.

He was lying along the trail near a bench and was bleeding from lacerations on his head.

Jungen was able to speak to the hikers briefly before he blacked out.

The hikers called 911 and first responders from Mount Vernon and Lisbon, as well as Linn County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Iowa DNR park rangers responded to the scene.

When paramedics arrived, they were unable to locate Jungen’s pulse and began immediate medical attention. Jungen was pronounced dead at the scene.

Iowa DNR park rangers continue to investigate this incident.

