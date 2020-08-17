Iowa DNR investigating boat crash on Mississippi River

LECLAIRE, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Bureau is investigating a boat crash that killed one person and left another in critical condition.

According to a release, the crash happened around 7:00 p.m., on Sunday, August 16 at Pool 14 near LeClaire. Investigators believe the two boats collided, killing a 52-year-old woman and critically injuring a 61-year-old man, who were both were on the same boat. A woman in the other boat had minor injuries.

Investigators are requesting anyone with information that may have witnessed the crash or know anything about the crash to contact authorities immediately.

The names of the deceased individual and the injured are being withheld at this time pending family notification as the DNR continues to investigate this fatal crash.

Anyone with information should contact DNR Conservation Officer Travis Graves at (563) 349-8953 or Travis.Graves@dnr.iowa.gov. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may do so.

