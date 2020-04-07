Iowa DNR investigating 2,000 gallon fertilizer spill after truck rolls over

MT PLEASANT, Iowa (KCAU) – Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is investigating a fertilizer spill on the east side of Mt. Pleasant near the interchange of U.S. Highways 34 and 218.

Officials said the spill happened on Monday at noon after an Mt. Pleasant Liqui-Grow truck rolled over, spilling most of its 2,400-gallon load and some diesel fuel into the road ditch.

Liqui-Grow staff were able to recover about 400 gallons of fertilizer on Monday but about 2,000 gallons reached an unnamed tributary of Heather Branch.

Authorities said the company’s staff also dammed the creek with sandbags and has been pumping up the high nitrogen fertilizer, trying to prevent downstream contamination.

The DNR is on-site to offer technical advice and testing the water samples from Monday and Tuesday.

They mention that field tests show ammonia levels are high at the spill site, but so far there has been no sign of a fish kill.

Iowa Department of Natural Resources said they will continue to check water samples, monitor the cleanup, and consider appropriate enforcement action.

