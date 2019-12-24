Iowa DNR investigates hunting incidents after hunter shot, house hit

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is investigating two separate hunting incidents in central Iowa over the weekend where a hunter was shot and a house was hit.

They said in a release that the incidents happened in Warren County and in Marion County. The DNR said that around 10:30 Sunday south of St. Charles in Warren County, Austin Pontier of St. Charles was shot by a member of his hunting party while participating in a deer drive.

Pontier was taken to a local hospital with a wound that was not life-threatening. He was treated and released.

The second incident happened in rural Marion County north of Pleasantville. The DNR said that Andrew Strahl of Des Moines was shooting at deer crossing a road when he hit a house.

Both incidents are being investigated by conservation officers with the DNR.