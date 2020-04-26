Iowa DNR extends closure of campgrounds, other park facilities through May 14

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is extending the closures of campgrounds and other park facilities through May 14.

The DNR said it’s to help protect the health of their visitors and staff during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Officials mentioned that the state parks and forests will remain open for day-use opportunities, but they’re reminding visitors to strictly abide by the social distancing rules and to not gather in groups.

Iowa DNR said the following facilities will continue to be closed until May 14 are:

Campgrounds, including youth and group camps

Bathrooms, including pit latrines and port-a-potties

Playgrounds

Cabins, shelters and lodges

Visitor centers and museums

Officials mention that all of the programs and events at the state parks are canceled or postponed through at least May 14.

They also said that as the conditions change, so does the policies on park visitation and overnight stays.

The DNR mentions it will work with guests to cancel their reservations that are affected by this closure extension.

Officials said if you have reservations in May after the closure date and feel that canceling your stay is the safest choice, the DNR will waive the cancellation fee for visits, such as cabins, campgrounds, lodges, and shelters, with the arrival date through May 31.

They also mentioned that a transaction fee of $4, or $6 for reservations that were made originally by phone, will still apply and to call 877-427-2757 to cancel your May reservation.

For any updates, go to the Iowa DNR’s website.