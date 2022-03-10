LUCAS COUNTY — Red Haw State Park in Chariton is closed after a tornado tore through the park claiming one life and injuring another Saturday. Early this week the Iowa Department of Natural Resources began to assess the damage and clean up the Debris.

“The first step is really to go in there and assess damages see what’s hit and what’s not,” Chad Kelchen, the DNR’s District 4 Park Supervisor, said, “so after the assessments done you start with limited cleanup depending on what and where you find in the assessment phase.”

Kelchen says there were active powerlines that were downed and touching areas of the park which complicated clean-up efforts.

The tornado destroyed two picnic shelters completely as well as storage facilities. It also significantly damaged the beach amenities and docks at the park.

However, the park’s campground area saw some of the worst destruction. “We had some damages to the campground,” Kelchen said, “again the campground is so bad we are assessing as we go.”

Kelchen said the extent of the damage means the clean-up phase will take several months. Fortunately, the community has reached out to the DNR looking to help out.

“Theres been a great outpouring of support from the community,” Kelchen said, “we will be setting things up in the future for them to come out and assist us.”