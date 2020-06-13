Iowa DNR announces new opportunities to increase state park visits, support local tourism

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa Economic Development Authority’s (IEDA) Iowa Tourism Office and the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced two new opportunities for Iowans to help celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Iowa state parks and support tourism attractions and businesses impacted by the pandemic on Thursday.

They announced a free digital passport which encourages Iowans to discover new state parks and enjoy the outdoors. State park visitors can sign up online for the passport and receive prizes for visiting multiple parks across the state. The digital passport will also provide discounts to restaurants and tourist attractions that are close to each state park.

Another opportunity announced on Thursday is the online gift card marketplace, which offers e-gift cards or pre-paid admission to museums, zoos, aquariums, wineries, breweries, restaurants, hotels, campgrounds, and other attractions across the state.

The marketplace, which is a program of the IEDA’s Iowa Tourism Office, drives cash flow to attractions and businesses while allowing travelers to visit when the time is right.

“Iowa has a beautiful landscape, and our pristine state parks are a vital part of the state’s economy. The new Gift Card Marketplace and Iowa State Parks Digital Passport programs are great ways to support Iowa’s recreational and cultural gems at a pivotal time, as we reopen Iowa’s economy, celebrate the 100th anniversary of state parks, and head into the peak summer months for tourism,” Governor Reynolds said.

The Gift Card Marketplace offers advance admission and gift cards to tourism attractions statewide. Gift cards, which will be delivered digitally, can be purchased here.

“For travelers, this marketplace is a low-cost way to support their favorite Iowa attractions and businesses while planning to visit whenever they are ready. For our tourism industry, it’s a much-needed boost for recovery and growth,” Iowa Economic Development Authority and Iowa Finance Authority Director, Debi Durham said.

The Iowa state parks digital passport encourages visitors to explore Iowa’s state parks and forests during its centennial year.

For each park visit, travelers will earn a digital stamp in the passport app that will qualify them for prizes like t-shirts. It will also enter them in a grand prize drawing for a two-night stay at Honey Creek Resort in Moravia.

To learn more about the passport or to sign up for it, click here, or text PARKS to 515-531-5995.

“This digital passport provides us with a new tool to share our wonderful state parks, especially during our centennial year. We challenge people to venture out to new-to-them state parks and discover the multiple opportunities our parks offer to safely explore the outdoors,” DNR Director Kayla Lyon said.

To learn more about Iowa state parks. click here.

Tourism in Iowa generates around $9 billion in expenditures and $517.5 million in state taxes while employing more than 70,000 people statewide.

The Iowa Tourism Office is part of the IEDA. For more information. click here.