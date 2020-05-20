Iowa DNR announces modern restrooms, cabins will open on Memorial Day weekend in state parks

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – Iowa DNR announced on Wednesday that state parks will open modern restrooms, shower buildings, and cabins starting on Friday, in time for Memorial Day weekend.

That means campgrounds will be open for all campers, including RVs, pop-ups, and tent camping while youth group campsites will remain closed.

Officials said customers will need to call the local park office (for Backbone cabins, call the Backbone concessionaire) to rent a cabin with the earliest arrival date being Friday or Saturday.

Also, the state park online reservation system will be available Wednesday for state park cabin/yurt rentals with an arrival date of no earlier than Sunday, if available and beyond with existing cabin/yurt reservations will be honored.

DNR said shelters, lodges, playgrounds, group camps, museums, and visitor centers will remain closed at this time.

They’re reminding park visitors to avoid gatherings of groups larger than 10.

DNR park staff will continue to remind and educate visitors to practice physical distancing while enjoying the park.

Officials mention that visitors should also be aware of the following guidelines:

In campgrounds, only campers with overnight reservations will be allowed; no visitors.

Only six overnight occupants per campsite will be allowed, unless immediate family contains more than six.

Communal picnic tables and grills are open for use at your own risk.

Beaches remain open, but will be monitored closely.

For cabin rentals, all kitchenware such as dishes, pots and pans, has been removed; renters will need to bring their own from home. Additionally, the check-in time has been moved to 5 p.m. and check-out time to 9 a.m. (from 4 p.m. and 11 a.m. respectively) to allow for more cleaning time between rentals.

Some areas of parks and campgrounds may be closed due to construction or maintenance issues, so please check the specific closure information for each park before planning a camping trip.

