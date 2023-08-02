Iowa (KCAU) — The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has added beam antler length to harvest reporting requirements beginning this year.

According to a release from the Iowa DNR, hunters will need to report if the main beam length is above or below 14 inches.

“We partnered with Iowa State University on a study that recorded age and antler measurements of over 1,000 Iowa bucks,” said Jace Elliot, State Deer Biologist with the Iowa DNR, “for roughly 95% of the deer measured, deer with antler beams less than 14 inches were under one-and-a-half-year’s old or younger, and deer antler beams 14 inches and over were two-and-a-half-year’s old or older.”

Elliot added that the information would provide age structure to the DNR’s population models, resulting in a better overall picture of Iowa’s deer herd.

“This is similar to reporting spur length on the turkey harvest reporting,” said Elliot, “It’s a little more information on our deer herd that we haven’t collected in the past. The data is not intended to be used for additional regulations, like antler point restrictions.”

The back of the deer tag has been redesigned to include a seven-inch ruler to help measure the main beams. The new tag is expected to be distributed in the fall once the previous supplies have been depleted.