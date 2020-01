DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO-TV) – The Iowa Department of Human Services (DHS) is withholding a $43 million payment from one of the organizations that manages the Medicaid program.

In a letter sent on Friday, Iowa’s Medicaid director informing Iowa Total Care that it will not get its January payment.

DHS says the company has over 100,000 unpaid claims and other issues and that the money will be released once Iowa Total Care corrects the issues.