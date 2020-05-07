Iowa DHS to disburse additional funding for childcare providers

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa Department of Human Services (DHS) has announced additional financial support for childcare providers.

The federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act provides $3.5 billion in discretionary funding for the Childcare and Development Block Grant.

The grant is also known as the Childcare Development Fund (CCDF).

DHS received a supplemental allocation of $31.9 million on April 14 and developed a COVID-19 Childcare Sustainability Plan to dispense those funds to support childcare providers during the pandemic.

Due to the pandemic, many families have lost their jobs and cannot afford to continue to pay for childcare services. Without those payments, childcare businesses may find it hard to keep up with expenses.

According to the DHS, many providers may permanently close without sufficient funding.

DHS’ sustainability plan seeks to ensure access to childcare for essential workers during and after the pandemic.

The department’s COVID-19 Childcare Sustainability Plan will use CARES Act funds to:

Provide a monthly stipend of $2,000 to open licensed centers and $500 to open registered homes,

Provide an additional monthly stipend of $2,000 to licensed centers and $500 to registered homes providing a 25 percent discount to essential services personnel,

Pay providers for unlimited absences and full-day care for school-age children,

Provide hand sanitizer and other cleaning supplies directly to providers,

Cover the cost of background checks for employees at temporary emergency sites,

Waive CCA family co-pays and provide full tuition amounts to providers serving CCA families,

Provide a rejuvenation grant to providers who have closed to assist them in re-opening.

In a press release, DHS said it will closely monitor their efforts and continue to work with its partners to address their ongoing needs.

Providers must meet certain criteria to be eligible for CARES Act funding through DHS.

More details on the COVID-19 Childcare Sustainability Plan can be found here. Answers to frequently asked questions can be found here.

Additional information can also be found on the DHS website.

