Iowa DHS launches COVID Recovery Iowa program

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa Department of Human Services (DHS) is pleased to announce the State of Iowa has received nearly $1 million in funding to offer free counseling to any Iowan who has been affected, in any way, by COVID-19.

The funding came from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA.

The program, called COVID Recovery Iowa, was made available to Iowans on Wednesday morning.

Counseling will take place over virtual sessions, chats, or phone calls.

People of all ages may join groups online to find support and learn new strategies to cope with the effects of the pandemic in a variety of creative ways.

“We are so grateful to our federal partners for providing Iowa with this critical funding,” Director Kelly Garcia said. “It’s not uncommon to experience feelings of stress or anxiety during uncertain times. This funding will help us support Iowans across the state who are trying to find their new normal.”

Iowans can access the services through the following options:

Call 800-447-1985 to connect with a counselor specializing in rural issues and agriculture 24-hours a day, seven days a week.

Call the Iowa Warm Line at 844-775-9276, to connect with a peer counselor or request to get in touch with a COVID Recovery Iowa counselor.

Visit the COVID Recovery Iowa website and complete a contact form and a counselor will get back to you.

DHS has contracted with five providers throughout the state to provide counseling, virtual activities, referrals, and help finding resources.

COVID Recovery Iowa will announce additional programs in the coming weeks to help Iowans build coping skills and resilience.

For more information on DHS and its programs, click here.

