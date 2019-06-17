Iowa DHS Director Foxhoven resigns

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – Iowa’s director of the Department of Human Services has resigned effective Monday.

Jerry Foxhoven served as the DHS director since his appointment in June 2017.

Governor Kim Reynolds appointed Gerd Clabaugh to serve as interim director in Foxhoven’s absence. He has been the director of the Iowa Department of Public Health since 2014.

“Gerd has done an incredible job at the Department of Public Health and is well positioned to lead the Department of Human Services,” said Gov. Reynolds. “He will play a very important role in implementing my vision for an integrated, compassionate, and coordinated health care system.”

Clabaugh will serve as the director until a permanent director is named.

Before being the Department of Public Health’s director, he has served many positions, including deputy director, director of health promotion and chronic disease prevention, director of acute disease epidemiology and emergency response. During the early 1990s, he served as director of the center for health policy.