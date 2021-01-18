Iowa deputy shot, wounded while responding to 911 call

CHARLOTTE, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say an Iowa sheriff’s deputy was shot and wounded while responding to a 911 call.

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office said in a media release posted on Facebook that gunfire erupted Friday morning from inside a Charlotte home as deputies approached it.

The deputy who was struck was rushed to a hospital, where he underwent surgery for non-life threatening injuries.

A woman inside the home also was taken to the hospital.

The release said Jesse Doran, 29, was arrested and charged with violation of a no-contact order. The release said additional charges are pending.

