Iowa deputy fatally shoots man reportedly holding gun

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHELSEA, Iowa (AP) — A man has died after being shot by a Tama County Sheriff’s deputy during what police described as a armed confrontation. The shooting happened Thursday night in Chelsea.

The Iowa Department of Public Safety said in a news release that the Tama County Sheriff’s Office received calls around 7:30 p.m. of shots being fired in the town, and deputies along with law enforcement from several other agencies responded.

The department says arriving officers saw 28-year-old Dewey Dale Wilfong III walking around in the area holding a handgun, and a Tama County deputy fired one round that hit Wilfong in the upper torso.

Wilfong was taken to a Cedar Rapids hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

