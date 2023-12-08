DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) – The Iowa Department of Transportation is considering a $4.8 million upgrade to a rest stop in Polk County.

The project involves the Interstate 80 westbound just East of Des Moines and a mile West of Mitchellville. The rest stop is on the North side of the interstate.

The proposal would replace existing parking structures for truckers and automobiles, relocate the entrance ramp and expand it to help drivers slow down, add a new sidewalk, and place additional lighting fixtures.

Upgrades would provide 13 new truck parking spaces.

The project is part of a much larger effort to add 222 parking spaces across the Interstate 80 corridors.

Work is expected to begin on-site in February 2025 and last through November 2025. During construction, the site will remain partially open.

The Iowa DOT is asking the public to submit feedback by Friday, December 15th online.