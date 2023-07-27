DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) — An AMBER Alerthas been issued for a 14-year-old who was reported missing out of Burlington, Iowa.

According to the Iowa Department of Public Safety, officials are searching for Caydence Jane Roberts who was last seen on July 26.

Roberts has blonde hair and brown eyes, she is 5 feet tall and weighs around 120 pounds.

According to the Burlington Iowa Police Department, she was last seen wearing a red Chicago Bulls hat, a light-colored tank top, and shorts.

Anyone who has seen her or has any information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call the Burlington Police at 319-753-8366 or DesCom at 319-671-7001

The child is believed to be abducted, however, there is no information available about her abductor.