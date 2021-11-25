Iowa Department of Public Safety adding certification process to combat human trafficking

Quotes from employees of the Human Trafficking Hotline call center line the walls of the center, Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2017, in Washington. People in the anti-trafficking field say it performs well at two vital roles _ as a conduit for people to report suspected trafficking and as an immediate resource for trafficking victims in need of help. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Iowa (KCAU) — The Iowa Department of Public Safety’s Office is certifying training for hotel operators to combat human trafficking in Iowa.

On Friday, the announcement was made that it will be providing free online training on their website, where users will find tips for spotting human trafficking activity, an interactive map of providers, and a list of training administrators according to the Iowa Torch.

The office reportedly noticed an increase in reporting of human trafficking, which could have resulted from more frequent reporting or an increase in trafficking.

According to the Iowa Torch, Iowa legislators devoted $145,425 to create the training and certification, website, marketing material and created a Human Trafficking Coordinator position to monitor the certification process under a law that was passed in 2020.

Red flags (within context) according to the Division of Intelligence and Fusion Center and Office to Combat Human Trafficking Assistant Director, Patrick Waymire, could include:

Working unusual, long hours and unable to leave

Working in the sex industry with a manager or as a child

High security in work or living conditions

Abuse by a supervisor

Paranoia

Lack of personal possessions

Lack of control over personal finances

To find more information or see more red flags visit the Iowa Torch.

To report human trafficking call 911 or the Human Trafficking Hotline (888) 373-7888.

Visit The Iowa Victim Service Call Center website or they can be reached at (800) 770-1650.