Iowa Department of Public Health announces nine new cases of coronavirus, state total at 38

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) has been notified of nine additional positive cases of coronavirus in the state.

In Iowa, there are 38 cases of COVID-19.

According to the IDPH, the nine cases are:

Three residents of Johnson County

Two people from Polk County

Two residents of Dallas County

One person from Washington County

One resident of Winneshiek County

A status report of monitoring and testing of the coronavirus in Iowa that’s provided by IDPH can be found clicking here.

Also, there’s a public hotline that has been established for Iowans with questions about the coronavirus.

The line is available 24/7 by calling 211 or 1-800-244-7431.

The CDC said that most COVID-19 illnesses are mild, but about 16% of cases are serious. Older people or those with underlying health conditions are most at risk of developing a serious illness.

Symptoms for the virus include fever, cough and shortness of breath. They occur 2-14 days after exposure. Anyone that develops the symptoms and has been in contact with someone who has the virus or has recently traveled from where the virus is widespread is asked to see a doctor.

To help prevent the spread, people are asked to do the following:

Wash their hands often

Avoid close contact

Stay home if sick

Cover coughs and sneezes

Clean and disinfect

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth

Below are various health organizations with information on COVID-19.