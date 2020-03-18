Iowa Department of Public Health announces nine new cases of coronavirus, state total at 38

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) has been notified of nine additional positive cases of coronavirus in the state.
In Iowa, there are 38 cases of COVID-19.
According to the IDPH, the nine cases are:
- Three residents of Johnson County
- Two people from Polk County
- Two residents of Dallas County
- One person from Washington County
- One resident of Winneshiek County
A status report of monitoring and testing of the coronavirus in Iowa that’s provided by IDPH can be found clicking here.
Also, there’s a public hotline that has been established for Iowans with questions about the coronavirus.
The line is available 24/7 by calling 211 or 1-800-244-7431.
The CDC said that most COVID-19 illnesses are mild, but about 16% of cases are serious. Older people or those with underlying health conditions are most at risk of developing a serious illness.
Symptoms for the virus include fever, cough and shortness of breath. They occur 2-14 days after exposure. Anyone that develops the symptoms and has been in contact with someone who has the virus or has recently traveled from where the virus is widespread is asked to see a doctor.
To help prevent the spread, people are asked to do the following:
- Wash their hands often
- Avoid close contact
- Stay home if sick
- Cover coughs and sneezes
- Clean and disinfect
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth
Below are various health organizations with information on COVID-19.
- Siouxland District Health Department
- South Dakota Department of Health
- Iowa Department of Public Health
- Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services
- Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
- World Health Organization