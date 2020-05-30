Iowa Department of Human Services continues increased food benefits

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa Department of Human Services (DHS) has submitted another federal waiver to Food and Nutrition Services (FNS) to ensure continued expanded access to food.

The federal waiver will allow for continued increased benefits for current and newly eligible applicants.

DHS will increase June Food Assistance benefits to the maximum allowable amount per household.

Courtesy of DHS

If a household is not already receiving the maximum amount for June, those aditional benefits will be added to their EBT card with their normal monthly benefits.

Food Assistance household who would normally have a recertification due in March, April, May, or June have had their cases recertified for six month. A Notice of Decision will not be sent ot households regarding this extension.

Federal legislation allows states to suspend Food Assistance work requirements, except in limited circumstances. Food Assistance recipients will not have benefits terminated for failure to comply with work requirements.

For more information contact Matt Highland at 515-281-4848 or email Highland at mhighla@dhs.state.ia.us.

For more information on the Iowa DHS and its programs click here.