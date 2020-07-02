Iowa Department of Health launches campaign for vehicle safety for mothers

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) and the Iowa Department of Transportation announced a plan to encourage pregnant and postpartum women to buckle up to prevent death and reduce serious injuries in vehicle crashes.

According to the Maternal Mortality Review, 18% of Iowa’s maternal deaths were from motor vehicle crashes and 71% of the pregnant or postpartum women who died weren’t wearing seatbelts.

IDPH and the Iowa Maternal Quality Care Collaborative (IMQCC) is partnering with the Department of Transportation, Zero Fatalities, the Governor’s Traffic Safety Bureau, and Safe Kids Iowa to launch a campaign for social media to remind these women that seatbelts are safe for moms and babies.

This campaign will run from July 1 to September 30.

According to a press release, the most effective way you can protect yourself and an unborn child in a car crash is to buckle up throughout the pregnancy. Minor impacts during a crash can cause major implications with pregnancy.

The IDPH wants to remind all Iowans to always use seatbelts when driving or riding in a vehicle.