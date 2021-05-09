Iowa Department of Corrections creates new position to review security measures

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – Following the deaths of two prison workers, the Iowa Department of Corrections hopes a staffing change will be a step in the right direction.

The department has hired Brian Foster as the “security operations director,” which is a newly created position.

“Hiring Security Operations Director Foster is one of many steps we are taking to improve the overall security across this department, but it’s an incredibly important one. We need fresh eyes from someone with a strong security background to look at all of our prisons and tell us what areas we can improve on in the near future and in the long term. When we need to make investments to improve security, whether that be in infrastructure or in staffing levels, he will be making recommendations on how and where to strategically invest the taxpayers’ dollars. Our department has been making various efforts to increase security across the system, and I am grateful Brian is bringing his considerable experience to our state to help us in our mission to have the safest prisons possible,” said Department Director Beth Skinner.

Foster is serving a similar role with the Wisconsin Department of Corrections, and he’ll begin working for Iowa on May 27.

As security operations director, Foster will be in charge of reviewing security measures at all nine Iowa prisons.