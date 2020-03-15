Iowa Department of Corrections cancels visiting at all state prisons as precaution to coronavirus

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa Department of Corrections (IDOC) has canceled visiting at all state prisons until further notice.

IDOC said this is being done out of an abundance of caution for the department’s vulnerable population.

They had previously been implementing measures, policies, and protocols to prevent the spread and mitigate the impacts of COVID-19 in the state prisons.

“Our staff are taking every precaution within our power to ensure that the prisons are ready to prevent and respond to the introduction of COVID-19. We are working closely with all relevant state agencies such as Iowa Dept. of Public Health and Homeland Security Emergency Management to ensure that we’re taking every step we can to minimize the impact that this virus will have on our population,” said Beth Skinner, IDOC Director.

Officials said the decision was rarely easy and realizes that the impact this can have on the institutional morale over time.

The IDOC said they also know the value of keeping inmates connected with their families.