Iowa Department of Corrections announces first inmate positive with COVID-19

CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa Department of Corrections (DOC) has been notified overnight that the results for an inmate’s COVID-19 test at the Iowa Medical and Classification Center (IMCC) came back positive.

Officials said the inmate is a male adult between the ages of 18 and 40 and was sentenced to prison for drug crimes.

He’s in stable condition but being monitored by IMCC medical staff around the clock.

The department said that he was a new admission to the center and arrived on Thursday from Henry County.

In IMCC’s efforts to slow down the spread of the virus, all of the new admissions are kept in an intake quarantine cohort for a 14-day observation.

DOC said the inmate started to show symptoms that are consistent with COVID-19 while in the quarantine observations.

The IMCC medical staff conducted the coronavirus test on him and it came back positive.

Officials said the inmate is currently in medical isolation and a thorough contact tracing is taking place to identify all of the inmates and staff that may have had exposure since he arrived.

Due to the privacy laws, the DOC mentions there is no further information that can be provided on the inmate.

The DOC also said that it’s been preparing for the possibility of COVID-19 in the prison system for more than a month.

For more information on the steps that DOC has been taken, you can find an outline by clicking here or calling the hotline 515-373-5457 that’s available during business hours on Monday through Friday.