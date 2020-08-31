Iowa democrats sue over pre-filled ballot requests

(KCAU) – Several Iowa democratic groups are suing the Secretary of State over the issue of pre-populated ballot requests.

The lawsuit, filed by the Iowa Democratic Party and several others, argues that Secretary Pate violated counties’ constitutional rights when he issued an emergency directive in July.

That directive ordered county auditors to only send blank request forms to voters.

Woodbury County is one of three counties that have already mailed out pre-populated ballot requests forms.

The groups say the directive could lead to thousands of Iowans being disenfranchised.

However, Secretary Pate releasing a statement today regarding the lawsuit, saying in part “The Democratic Party has already confused and potentially disenfranchised voters, and wasted taxpayer dollars in Linn, Woodbury, and Johnson counties,” adding that the emergency directive was unanimously approved by legislative council.

Secretary Pate says that very soon, his office will be sending out official absentee ballot request forms to all registered voters in Iowa.

