IOWA (WHO) — The Iowa Democratic Party is proposing sweeping changes to its caucus process in hopes of maintaining Iowa’s ‘first in the nation’ status in the presidential nominating process.

On Friday, Iowa Democrats submitted an application to the Democratic National Committee to request that the Hawkeye state remain the first state on the nominating calendar.

The 2020 Iowa Democratic Caucuses ended with a horrible technical failure that didn’t produce accurate results until days after the voting ended. Before that debacle, the state had faced years of criticism that Iowa’s overwhelmingly white population is not reflective of the party or the nation as a whole.

In their application to the DNC, Iowa Democrats plan to simplify the caucus process. Absentee and mail-in caucusing would be allowed. On caucus night, there would no longer be a “viability threshold” for candidates and results will be reported straight-forward in a single ballot. Iowa Democrats hope the changes will assuage any worries of a repeat of the failures in 2020.

More than a dozen other states are submitting applications along with Iowa to be named to the top of the nominating calendar. A select number of states will make an in-person pitch at a meeting in Washington, D.C. on June 22-23rd. A final ruling on who will lead the way in 2024 could come at a DNC meeting in early August.