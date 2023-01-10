DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) — Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds is set to give her sixth Condition of the State address on Tuesday night, and Iowa Democrats responded ahead of the speech.

Iowa Senate and House Republicans outlined their priorities on the first day of session, looking at once again passing private school vouchers, changes to the property tax code, among other issues.

Iowans, organizations and state Democrats held a press conference ahead of the speech to

“I want to make clear that we’re at the people’s condition of the state because we are here to represent the people,” said House Minority Leader Jennifer Konfrst, (D) Windsor Heights. “…It’s critically important as the school voucher debate begins here in the Iowa legislature that we remember several things, the fact that almost 75% of Iowa public schools are in rural areas with little or no access to private education.”

Governor Reynolds is set to put school choice in the limelight for the 90th General Assembly. One version of the bill made it through the Iowa Senate last year, but failed to get through the Iowa House due to a lack of rural Republican lawmaker votes.

Iowa Democrats want to see Reynolds tackle the workforce crisis this session as well.

“Today we have a workforce crisis and the answers that we’re hearing today and that I believe we’re gonna hear tonight in the governor’s speech will be anything but to really address those problems and to put Iowa on a road to a more bright future for all Iowans,” said State Senator Pam Jochum, (D) from Dubuque.

Organizations that attended the press conference was the Interfaith Alliance of Iowa Action Fund, Planned Parenthood Advocates of Iowa, Iowa Federation of Labor and was hosted by Progress Iowa.