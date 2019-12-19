Iowa Democratic Party approves 99 satellite caucus locations

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The upcoming Iowa Caucus is less than two months away, and voters will have more opportunities to participate.

On Thursday, the Iowa Democratic Party announced the 99 approved locations for satellite caucuses.

The locations provide Iowa voters an alternative place to caucus beside their designated precinct.

The list includes 71 in-state locations, 25 out of state, 11 combination locations, and even three international locations.

