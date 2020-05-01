Iowa deer tag applications for 2020 to open May 2

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – Iowans will be able to apply for their 2020 Iowa deer tags starting Saturday.

The DNR is asking Iowans who wish to apply May 2 to log into their accounts and complete the following actions:

Update your customer profile. Make sure your mailing address, email address, and phone number are correct.

Check to make sure your hunter safety information is on your customer account. If it is not, upload a photo of your hunter safety certificate by clicking “Documents” above your profile. anyone born on or before January 1, 1972, needs hunter safety on their account to apply.

To review the Nonresident Deer Application Guide, zone maps, and draw statistics one last time, click here.

Folks can apply online anytime starting at 6 a.m. May 2, through June 7 at midnight. The drawing odds are not affected by the date chosen to submit the application.

If you have any questions, email the Iowa DNR at webmaster@dnr.iowa.gov for assistance.

Latest Stories