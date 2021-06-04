Iowa DCI, FBI create tip line for missing Iowa boy

OMAHA, Neb. (KCAU) — A tip line has been set up for information on the disappearance of an 11-year-old Iowa boy.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation and FBI Omaha have created a digital media tip line for people to submit any information regarding the disappearance of Xavior Harrelson.

The FBI Omaha Field Office confirmed Tuesday it is assisting in the search. Harrelson, an 11-year-old boy from Montezuma, Iowa, has been missing since May 27.

Xavior is 4’8″ tall and weighs 100 lbs. He was last seen wearing a red T-shirt, blue pajama pants and black high-top shoes, according to the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.

If you have any information regarding Xavior’s disappearance, you can leave a tip here.