WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — A woman was booked into the Polk County Jail Tuesday on a charge of dependant adult abuse for allegedly taking money from her mother’s checking account and not paying her nursing home bill.

According to a criminal complaint in the case, 64-year-old Pamela Young of West Des Moines withdrew $7,370.50 from her mother’s account between July 1, 2022 and December 1, 2022. Young was her mother’s Power of Attorney at the time.

The complaint said Young withdrew the money using ATMs and also took money out at Prairie Meadows Racetrack & Casino in Altoona. She later admitted to police that she withdrew funds at the casino.

Young was not authorized to use the money for her own personal gain.

She is also accused of not paying for her mother’s nursing home bill. The complaint said Young repeatedly neglected to pay the bill over a nine-month period and only made one payment. The outstanding bill after that one payment exceeded $30,000.

A preliminary hearing for Young has been scheduled for March 14, 2023.