DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) – An Ankeny man pled guilty Monday to multiple charges connected to the shooting death of his four-year-old daughter.

Akeem Holmes, 33, entered a guilty plea to involuntary manslaughter, neglect of a dependent person, and making firearms available to a minor, according to the Polk County Clerk of Court’s office.

Police said Savannah Holmes accidentally shot herself in the head with her father’s gun back on May 16. Akeem Holmes told investigators he set his gun near a couch when he went to answer the door at his Ankeny home and that’s when Savannah got hold of it.

She later died from her injuries at the hospital.

A sentencing hearing for Akeem Holmes has been scheduled for January 12th.