WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Iowa (WHO) — Two people were injured and one person died in a crash in Buffalo Center Saturday afternoon.

Law enforcement and emergency crew personnel responded to a report of a crash at 2:42 p.m. at the intersection of 20th Ave. and 460th Street.

According to an Iowa State Patrol crash report, Dean Balvance, 61, was traveling northbound on 20th Ave. and Richard Hensel, 78, was traveling southbound on 20th Ave. Balvance attempted to make a left turn into a residence and turned directly into Hensel, according to the crash report.

Balvance and Gloria Hensel, 77, were injured and transported to a local hospital. Richard Hensel was pronounced dead at the scene.

This crash remains under investigation.