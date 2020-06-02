Iowa sees jump in COVID-19 recoveries, deaths still rising

by: Kate Lundahl

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – Health officials confirmed 21 new deaths and 282 new cases of COVID-19 in Iowa, Tuesday.

The state tallies a total of 19,951 positive cases of COVID-19 including 11,541 recoveries.

The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) tallied 404 additional recoveries in the last 24 hours.

IDPH reports 558 Iowans have died from COVID-19.

Deaths and recoveries are included in the total number of cases.

According to the IDPH, one in 19 Iowans have been tested for COVID-19 with 163,966 tests completed.

Below is a table sourced from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University with COVID-19 numbers by county.

The IDPH COVID-19 dashboard is updated in real-time. This update is as of 9 a.m. June 2.

For the latest COVID-19 numbers for Iowa, visit the state’s coronavirus dashboard.

