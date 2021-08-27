Iowa courts restore mask mandates in courtrooms

A visitor wearing a mask to protect against the spread of COVID-19 passes a sign requiring masks, Tuesday, July 7, 2020, in San Antonio. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has declared masks or face coverings must be worn in public across most of the state as local officials across the state say their hospitals are becoming increasingly stretched and are in danger of becoming overrun as cases of the coronavirus surge. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) — The Iowa Supreme Court issued a supervisory order requiring face coverings for all people entering court-controlled areas.

According to release, the order includes all 99 counties regardless of a person’s vaccination status or a county or area’s positivity rate or transmission status.

According to a release, as stated in the order, “The Iowa Judicial Branch is balancing the need to take measures to reduce the spread of COVID-19 with its commitment to conduct the important work of the courts. Accordingly, the supreme court has reviewed the recent revisions to the guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention regarding mask wearing in public indoor settings in areas of substantial or high transmission and issues this order regarding face coverings, which replaces the court’s May 14, 2021 order.”

The order can be found here.

The court will continue to monitor circumstances and update the order as necessary.