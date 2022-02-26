DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Iowa Supreme Court has ruled that allowing people charged with felonies to enter written pleas instead of appearing in court in person during the COVID-19 pandemic was appropriate and did not violate the rights of defendants.

The court ruled Friday in the case of Timothy Basquin of Fayette, who was charged, pleaded guilty and was convicted of intent to manufacture or deliver methamphetamine.

He entered a written plea in November 2020, when Iowa was experiencing a surge of virus cases and the court was allowing virtual procedures and written pleas.

He appealed, saying court rules and due process rights required an in-person plea in open court.

The court unanimously concluded its orders balanced the rights of defendants and public safety.