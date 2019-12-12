Iowa couple turns dairy barn into Airbnb

CLARKSVILLE, Iowa (KCAU) – An Iowa couple has an unusual idea for a bed-and-breakfast.

They’re convinced people will want to sleep with their cows and plan to rent rooms inside a working dairy barn.

Dan and Lynn Bolin’s new dairy farm near Clarksville looks like most new modern barns with some 150 cows being milked around the clock by a robot.

“Um, there’s an automated milking system from AMS Galaxy USA. That automated milking system is open to the cows, they are free to go and get milked anytime they choose,” Dan Bolin, owner of New Day Dairy.

“Our milk goes to a cheese plant in Luana, Iowa and gets made into cream cheese and swiss cheese,” Lynn Bolin, owner of New Day Dairy said.

The couple is now entering a farm bureau contest to try to win money to help expand their bed-and-breakfast. They are asking people to vote for them.

Dan and Lynn love their cows so much, that they know each of their cows by name.

The couple is very pleased to be opening their bed-and-breakfast to the public where they hope people will take the time to take a selfie with a cow.

New Day Dairy will start taking reservations on Airbnb soon.