Iowa couple sentenced to 2 years for stealing from disabled mom

DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) — A Dubuque man and his wife have been sentenced to two years in federal prison for stealing more than $200,000 from his disabled mother.

The U.S. attorney’s office said in a news release Monday that 66-year-old H. David Derby and 52-year-old Patti Lynn Derby were sentenced after pleading guilty in September to one count each of wire fraud.

The release said the couple stole the money from 2013 to 2017 from his widowed mother, who was a former teacher. She suffered from mental and physical disabilities and was living in an assisted living facility in Dubuque.