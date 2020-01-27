Iowa couple reports dog fought coyote in backyard

Iowa News

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – State wildlife officials are urging central Iowa residents to be vigilant in safeguarding pets after a Des Moines couple reported their German shepherd mix dog was attacked by a coyote.

Television station KCCI reports that the couple reported the attack happened Thursday night less than a mile from the Drake University campus after they let their dog, Sildi, out in the backyard around dusk.

Within minutes, they heard what sounded like a dog fight, rushed outside and found Sildi and the coyote fighting. The coyote ran away when the couple came outside.

The dog was treated for bite wounds to its face and head.

