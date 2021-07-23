Iowa couple arrested on drug, child endangerment charges after finding drug lab

BLUEGRASS, Iowa (WHBF) — Two suspects from Blue Grass are behind bars to face charges involving illegal drugs and child endangerment.

Officials say 43-year-old Ilana Poulin and 33-year-old Timothy Doyle, each held on $100,000 cash-only bond in Scott County Jail, face numerous drug-related charges as well as child-endangerment charges.

On Thursday, Blue Grass officers, accompanied by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office and Buffalo Police, conducted a search warrant on a residence in Blue Grass, where they uncovered numerous psilocybin mushroom labs and a marijuana grow lab, a news release says.

Numerous prepackaged containers of the mushrooms were confiscated along with 16 potted marijuana plants. Two to four pounds of marijuana was confiscated along with numerous other kinds of THC products and paraphernalia, and the labs were dismantled.

The search and what law enforcement found

Shortly before 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Poulin and her daughter responded to the police department to report an incident. Upon investigation a search warrant was issued to search the house for clues to what they had claimed. “Although Ilana gave us permission to search the residence, a search warrant was applied for anyway,” the arrest affidavit says.

During the initial phase of the search warrant on the early morning hours Thursday, an officer entered the residence and instantly noticed the strong odor of marijuana. Drug paraphernalia was in nearly every room of the house, primarily the bedrooms.

Inside a closet was a “complete marijuana grow operation with approximately 16 potted marijuana plants and numerous psilocybin mushroom labs along with numerous canisters with fully grown psilocybin mushrooms in each of the containers all of which were in plain view,” the affidavit says.

Officers obtained a search warrant and found “well over 7 grams of psilocybin mushrooms and 16 potted marijuana plants and approximately 2 to 4 pounds of marijuana and other THC products.”

Police say Poulin and Doyle, her live-in boyfriend, admitted ownership of the marijuana grow, the marijuana possession and ownership of the psilocybin mushrooms and labs.

“All of the drugs mentioned were also located in an area that could easily be accessed by her teenage children. There was a common area room where marijuana and psilocybin syringes were found. Marijuana and drug paraphernalia were also located in her teenage son’s bedroom,” the affidavit says.

Poulin and Doyle are being charged with one count of possession with intent to deliver for the marijuana, one count of possession with intent to deliver for the psilocybin mushrooms, one count of a controlled substance violation for possession of the psilocybin mushrooms and labs, one count of a controlled substance violation for the marijuana grow, one count of marijuana conspiracy, one count of failure to affix a drug tax stamp for the marijuana and one count of failure to affix a drug tax stamp for the psilocybin mushrooms, and one count each for child endangerment.

Poulin also is being charged with hosting a drug house, the affidavit says.

Poulin and Doyle are set to appear in Scott County Court on Aug. 12.