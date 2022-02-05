PLEASANT HILL, Iowa (AP) — Court documents indicate that an Iowa couple accused of starving a son who has special needs will take plea deals in the case.

Richard Joe Ryan and Jennifer Ryan, of Pleasant Hill, were charged in April with first-degree kidnapping and neglecting a dependent.

Investigators said the couple’s teenage son weighed only 78 pounds when he was taken to a hospital last year.

KCCI-TV reports new court documents indicate Richard Ryan will be sentenced April 1 after agreeing to plead guilty to reduced charges.

Court documents also show Jennifer Ryan will agree to a plea deal on April 1.