Ballots from the 2022 election are recounted at the Scott County Administrative Building on November 15, 2022. (Bryan Bobb, OurQuadCities.com)

(WHBF) — Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate announced that the administrative recount he requested in Scott County was completed on Friday and Iowa’s unofficial election results have been updated.

The county experienced issues with reporting accurate results of its absentee ballots on election night Nov. 8, 2022, according to a Secretary of State release. Following a hand count of the ballots on Thursday and a machine count on Friday, the tabulation totals matched, and every ballot was accounted for.

“Accuracy is the most important factor in elections, and we want to make sure the results are correct before they are certified,” Pate said. “The checks and balances we have in place caught the error and I extend my thanks to Scott County for fixing it in a transparent, bipartisan manner. The integrity of Iowa’s elections is once again upheld.”

The State Board of Canvassers will convene in early December to certify Iowa’s election. Results remain unofficial until that time. Those are available by clicking here.

Kerri Tompkins (photo from Scott County Auditor website)

“Thank you again for your patience as we worked through this process. I am very appreciative of the support of our machine vendor who assisted us,” Scott County Auditor Kerri Tompkins said in a Friday release.

The final vote total in Scott County is 23,362. All reports are posted on the county auditor website as well as the Iowa Secretary of State site.