Iowa councilman stepping down to take job in Biden administration

JOHNSTON, IOWA (WHO) – Johnston City Councilman Scott Syroka has resigned from office to take a job with President Job Biden’s administration.

A city spokeswoman announced on Friday morning that Syroka had resigned from the council one week ago. Syroka was elected to the council in 2019. A news release from the city says Syroka will work in the Office of Personnel Management for President Biden.

Syroka released a statement through the city saying he is proud of the big things he helped accomplish in a short time on the council:

“The decision to step down was certainly not an easy one. When I ran, I wanted to help modernize City government, support small business development, and ensure responsible stewardship of natural resources. Two years later, we have invested in the Broadband Visioning Study to improve connectivity for residents, offered small business relief grants for businesses during the pandemic, and increased special needs inclusivity with adult-sized changing tables in the new Johnston Town Center restrooms. As a Council, we accomplished all of this while lowering the City property tax rate to its lowest level in more than a decade.” Scott Syroka, Former Johnston City Councilman

The Johnston City Council intends to replace Syroka with former Councilman John Temple on a temporary basis. An election to replace Syroka would be held in November, with the winner serving until December 31st.