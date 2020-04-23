Iowa construction company ordered to pay $15K in penalties for unlicensed actions

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – 33 Carpenters Construction, Inc. and its officers were issued a cease and desist for acting as an unlicensed public adjuster. They must also pay civil penalties totaling $15,000.

The cease and desist was issued by the Iowa Insurance Division Monday. The company’s officers are Austin and Kimberly Nelson of Bettendorf.

Chance McElhaney, Iowa Insurance Division spokesman said the actions of the construction company were not in the best interest of the public.

“It’s contrary to public interest to allow unlicensed public adjusters to operate and act as a public adjuster when they are the self-interested contractor performing the remedial work and negotiating with insurance companies,” McElhaney said.

McElhaney said the Iowa Insurance Division works to stop unlicensed public adjusters since they drive up costs that everyone pays for in the form of higher premiums.

Iowans can double-check to ensure the adjuster they are working with is properly licensed at data.iowa.gov.

