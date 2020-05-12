Iowa confirms over 300 new COVID-19 recoveries

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) has confirmed 539 new cases of COVID-19, Tuesday.

The state tallies of 12,912 coronavirus cases including 5,618 recoveries. In the last 24 hours, 369 additional recoveries were reported.

Health officials announced 18 more deaths in the state, raising the death toll to 289.

IDPH reports 81,288 Iowans have been tested for COVID-19.

In Regional Medical Coordination Center 3, which covers most of northwestern Iowa, 75 venitallators remain available and 32 are in use by COVID-19 patients.

73 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized and 41 are in intensive care units. Only one Iowa resident was admitted in the last 24 hours due to COVID-19, according to the health department.

