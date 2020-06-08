Iowa confirms four new COVID-19 deaths

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) has confirmed 325 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 21,914.
Health officials reported four new virus-related deaths, raising the death toll to 606.
The state’s health department announced 75 additional recoveries, bringing the recovery number to 12,837.
There are 8,471 active cases of COVID-19 in Iowa.
IDPH said that 192,945 people have been tested for the virus in the state.
Below is a table sourced from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University with COVID-19 numbers by county.
The IDPH COVID-19 dashboard is updated in real-time. This update is as of 9 a.m. June 8.
For the latest COVID-19 numbers for Iowa, visit the state’s coronavirus dashboard.
