Iowa confirms four new COVID-19 deaths

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) has confirmed 325 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 21,914.

Health officials reported four new virus-related deaths, raising the death toll to 606.

The state’s health department announced 75 additional recoveries, bringing the recovery number to 12,837.

There are 8,471 active cases of COVID-19 in Iowa.

IDPH said that 192,945 people have been tested for the virus in the state.

Below is a table sourced from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University with COVID-19 numbers by county.

The IDPH COVID-19 dashboard is updated in real-time. This update is as of 9 a.m. June 8.

For the latest COVID-19 numbers for Iowa, visit the state’s coronavirus dashboard.

