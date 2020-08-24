Iowa confirms first child death from COVID

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Public health officials say a young child in Iowa died due to complications from coronavirus in June, the state’s first death of a minor during the pandemic.

The Iowa Department of Public Health says the state medical examiner concluded its case investigation into the death on Aug. 6 but it wasn’t reported in the state’s official statistics until Saturday, more than two weeks later.

The department says it needed to make efforts to protect the child’s identity and notify the family before releasing the information to the public.

The announcement comes one day before dozens of school districts are prepared to begin the school year on Monday.