DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa Department of Health has confirmed an additional 467 COVID-19 bringing the state total to 6,843 positive cases.

IDPH has also confirmed an additional 12 deaths, bringing the state death toll to 148.

There are still 323 Iowans being hospitalized and 2,428 recovering, with a total of 41,337 Iowans tested.

IDPH reported 1,047 negative tests, bringing the total of negative tests to 34,494.